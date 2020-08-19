Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Abductors of a 58-year-old man, Surajudeen Alao, and one other victim have demanded N10 million ransom for their release.

The abductors have contacted Alao’s family to demand for the ransom.

Alao and one other person whose identity is still unknown were abducted last Saturday while returning from the 2020 edition of Okun Akoko Day festival.

It was gathered that the family of Alao had pleaded with the criminals to reduce the ransom.

The family was said to have offered the abductors N100,000 which the abductors turned down.

A joint security force made up of police, military, civil defence corps and members of the Amotekun Corps are combing the forest in Akoko area of the State to find and rescue the victims, whose location is unknown.