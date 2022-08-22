From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Abductors of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Kazeem Alli (aka Kekere Kasuma), have demanded a N15 million ransom from the family.

The victim who is the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area, was reportedly whisked away by unknown gunmen around 9:50 pm on Saturday. He had been rumoured to have been killed by the abductors.

But, sources closed to the family told our correspondent on Monday that the abductors have contacted the family for a ransom.

“The kidnappers have reached out to us. They warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations. They have been reaching the family through the wife, Jemila Alli.

“They demanded N15 million as ransom. We have not spoken with Kazeem Alli since he was abducted. We are praying for his safe return,” the family source stated.

The police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, explained that the victim was traced from the motor park in Apomu to Oke-Afa area where he was forcefully stopped, and drew out from his Toyota Corolla Ash colour with registration number APM 203 AA, matchet and taken away by the assailants.

Opalola disclosed that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.