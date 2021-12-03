From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Abductors of couple kidnapped in their village at Ori-Omipupa village in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Wednesday evening have demanded N37million ransom.

The kidnappers on Friday released Blessing Omoru, leaving her husband, London, in their den.

A security source said, “the abductors demanded N37 million to free their victim but the wife has escaped from them this morning.”

The leader of a cultural security guard named Kiriji Heritage Defender, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed the release of the wife, saying the husband is still in the kidnappers’ den.

According to the woman she escaped through Ijebu-Jesa forest on Friday morning.

