From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali, has said that the abductors of the Sum Pyem, a traditional ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mr Charles Mato, have demanded for a ransom of N500 million.

Gen Ali informed that his personnel have also arrested some suspects in connection to the abduction of the monarch and are giving credible information leading to his safe rescue.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when the officials of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Councils, visited him at the STF headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had abducted the traditional ruler on Sunday morning at his residence at Gindri in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

‘The abductors of the traditional ruler have called and demanded a random of N500 million to secure his release.

‘We have arrested some suspects; they are in our custody. These are people we feel have knowledge of the incident. We have picked them up and they are being interrogated,’ he said.

The commander said that his men have been deployed to the area conducting serious search and rescue operations.

Gen Ali, who further decried the rise in the spate of kidnapping in the country, said that the security agencies are on top of their game toward ending the menace.

‘Kidnapping is one of the major problems in this country; it is increasing on daily basis. You can be kidnapped by anybody, anytime and anywhere.

‘But we are working round the clock and have put modalities on the ground to end the menace.’

He urged journalists to use their various platforms to support the military in their bid to end all forms of insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel (NUJ), Plateau State, Mr Gyang Bere, said the visit was to familiarise with the Commander, strengthen the existing relationships and seek better collaborations towards peaceful co-existence.

He commended the commander for the cooperation he accorded his colleagues, by making information that would enable balanced reportage available to them.

Bere also commended the initiative of the commander that has led to the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state and urged him to do more in tackling kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.