From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The abductors of two pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools Igarra, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have ‎demanded N100 million in ransom.

The demand came shortly after parents of the pupils cried out they were yet to be contacted by their abductors.

The two girls of the same parents were kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered the vehicle in which the pupils were travelling with some students was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged the pupils from the vehicle into the bush.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‎Earlier in Auchi, the father of the abducted girls, Mr Kola Momodu, who said he was yet to be contacted by the suspected kidnappers, ‎had expressed worry about the safety of his children and appealed for their safe release.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, had said that the police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted kids.

‘Two of the students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, Soldiers and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students,’ he disclosed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .