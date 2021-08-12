From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A woman and her daughter who were abducted by suspected gunmen in Ekiti State have been released after spending five days in captivity.

The woman and her daughter, who came for a burial from Lagos, were abducted on Friday, along Ayetoro-Ewu Ekiti road, after the gunmen killed her husband.

The deceased and his family members were driving in a Lexus SUV when the gunmen suddenly rained bullets on the car. The vehicle was said to have swerved off the road immediately the man was hit by bullets.

The abductors also freed six others, who were kidnapped at Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, while four persons were still being held hostage by the captors.

A source confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, that they were freed at a forest located at Ikun Ekiti, in Moba Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday evening.

The source said each of the abductees paid a huge sum as ransom, which he didn’t disclose, to regain their freedom.

They all paid ransom and they did this under strict instruction that they should put the money inside polythene bags. They were released at a forest in Ikun Ekiti.

“Those who took the money to them only trekked for a few minutes into the forest before getting them. They were said to have threatened those who brought the money with guns,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said eight people were rescued from the gunmen.

Abutu stated that they were rescued through combined efforts of the police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters after giving the bandits a hot chase into the forest.

“We didn’t hear of payment of any ransom. Our security people did a great job. Immediately the incident happened, we started combing the surrounding forests and that yielded results.

“They were rescued due to good job done by security men and that was commendable,” Abutu said.

