Billionaire Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been honoured with the 2019/20 National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by President Muhammadu Buhari, at an event in Abuja yesterday. This year, 49 people were granted the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards in various categories with four including – Allen Onyema, Chief Mike Adenuga; Jim Ovia, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, joining Rabiu in the “Employers of Labour” category.

Speaking after the award ceremony in Abuja, the BUA Chairman, expressed his sincere appreciation to the awards jury and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the honour. He also reaffirmed BUA Group’s commitment to human, economic and social development whilst fostering productive enterprise in Nigeria. Others honorees include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chike Ihekweazu and Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, amongst others.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is organised by the National Productivity Centre as an arm of the Federal Government instituted to recognise and honour productive individuals and organisations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the three preceding years.

