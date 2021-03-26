ASR Africa Initiative – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, has provided a grant of N1 billion Naira to Ahmadu Bello University as part of its yearly $100million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal. This grant will go towards the provision of a hostel and department building as identified by the University today.

African Industrialist and Philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had on Monday launched the ASR Africa Initiative for Education, Health and Social Development in Africa which focuses mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various governments in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa in education, healthcare and social development.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello University today, Abdul Samad Rabiu, also named the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan, and University of Benin as other beneficiaries of N1billion each in the first cohort of the intervention grant. Rabiu who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, commended the Vice Chancellor for promptly identifying the projects that needed intervention.