From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has expressed grief over the death of Alhaja Hassanat Alarape Mustapha, describing her as a worthy mother.

In his condolence message to the husband of the deceased, Wali of Ilorin, Alhaji Usman Mustapha, Ahmed expressed sympathy to the family for the irreparable loss.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the death of Alhaja Hassanat Alarape Mustapha, wife of the Wali of Ilorin, Alhaji Usman Mustapha, and mother of my friend, Alhaji Moshood Mustapha.

My prayers and sympathies are with the Wali and the entire Mustapha family over the painful loss of a worthy mother and notable woman.

“At this challenging period, I urge my friend to accept his mother’s death as Allah’s will, because we are all mortals.”

May Allah forgive the late Alhaja Hassanat Mustapha, grant her Aljanah Firdaus and strengthen the surviving Mustapha family.”