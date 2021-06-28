Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc), Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, has won the CEO Today Magazine Global Award 2021.

CEO Today Magazine collates votes and carries out in-depth sector by sector research to choose the very best among the world’s CEOs to reward and celebrate their leadership style and visionary impetus. The winners of the global awards are chosen from different fields and sectors including academia, technology, e-commerce, public administration among others.

According to the organisers, Abdulhameed emerged winner of the award because of his exemplary leadership, innovations and achievements as MD/CEO of NIRSAL Plc. It said the 2021 award is special because it recognises CEOs who, despite the odds brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, successfully executed their corporate strategies.

A statement by Anne Ihugba, Head, Corporate Communications, of the organisers, listed the innovations that propelled Abdulhameed to emerge as the winner to include, the creation of the NIRSAL Agro Geo-Cooperative (AGC) concept, which structures farmers, aggregates their farmlands into contiguous stretches of 250 hectares each and links them with training, inputs, mechanisation, financing and produce buyers.

He is also credited with the creation and mapping of Agricultural Commodity Ecological Areas (ACEAs); the development of the Mapping to Markets (M2M) strategy; the development of innovative index-based agricultural insurance products; the introduction of comprehensive field monitoring by remote sensing satellite systems and granular validation by UAS platforms.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.