Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the late National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, saying his humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members of the party will be sorely missed at a time the APC is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises.

The Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said that Buhari has urged party members to always remember and project Abdulkadir’s legacy of putting the country first.

He noted that the former Minister of Sports and Youth Development and former member of the National Working Committee of the APC, who served as Vice Chairman, North West, played a prominent role in the creation and sustenance of the party.

President Buhari condoled with family members, friends and political associates of the party stalwart and prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.