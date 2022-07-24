From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has described the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Turakin Keffi, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who clocked 76 years as an asset to the state and the country at large and wished him more rewarding years ahead.

He said that Abdullahi as the first democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State laid the solid foundation for the growth and development of the state and its citizens.

The speaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia felicitated with Senator Adamu and prayed God to give him more of good health, wisdom, long life and prosperity to continue contributing positively to the development of the state, the country and humanity in general.

Balarabe Abdullahi, who holds the traditional tittle of Wali Opanda said the Turakin Keffi is a bridge builder, political icon and a mentor whose contributions to the state and humanity will forever remain indelible because he is the brain behind the educational advancement in the young Nasarawa State when it was created by laying a conducive educational environment for the citizens.

He prayed God to give Senator Abdullahi Adamu more of sound health, long life, wisdom and protection as well as always guide him in the right ways.