Abdullahi Adamu, Ajayi Boroffice, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have emerged as senate leader, deputy leader, chief whip and deputy chief respectively.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) named Enyinnaya Abaribe as minority leader; Emmanuel Bwacha, deputy minority leader; Phillip Aduda, minority whip and Sahabi Yau, deputy minority whip.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the selection was arrived at after a consultative meeting with various organs of the party.

On his part, national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, in a letter addressed to Lawan, said minority leaders were selected based on an agreement and suggestions by party leaders.

In their separate remarks, the new majority and minority leaders, pledged to work together in the interest of the their constituents, Nigerians and God.

Majority leader, Abdullahi said: “We will face the challenges that we have together. We will support the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure we deliver on our campaign promises to the people.”

Minority leader, Abaribe remarked: “We have a duty to our constituents. Then a duty to Nigeria and thirdly, it’s a duty to God. If we can do that, I’m not sure there will be any problem we can’t resolve on this floor.”

The emergence of the new leaders is also generating controversies in the upper legislative chamber. Those who were hitherto selected, but dropped at the last minute, are protesting their swap.

Meanwhile, former Senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated members of the leadership of the Ninth Senate whose names were announced yesterday.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his media aide, described the new leadership as a formidable and experienced team who will work to deliver on the agenda of the new Senate.

He charged the new leadership team to work together with the Senate President to ensure that the key constitutional duties of the Senate like enactment of laws, oversight, advocacy and representation were taken to new heights and used to further improve governance and the standard of living of Nigerians.

He also advised the new leadership of the upper chamber to maintain a good relationship with their colleagues in the House of Representatives and always stand with the people at all times and in all situations.