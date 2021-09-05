Nigeria U17 striker Class of 2021 Ahmed Abdullahi is now in the middle of a bidding war between top French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after he underwent trials at both clubs.
A source informed SCORENigeria: “There is now a price war between Marseille and Dortmund for the boy.
“It’s now left to be seen where he will finally pitch his tent.”
The Nasarawa-born Abadullahi is currently trying out at French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.
He could sign a pre-contract with a European club before he clocks 18 next year June.
