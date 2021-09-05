Nigeria U17 striker Class of 2021 Ahmed Abdullahi is now in the middle of a bidding war between top French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after he underwent trials at both clubs.

A source informed SCORENigeria: “There is now a price war between Marseille and Dortmund for the boy.

“It’s now left to be seen where he will finally pitch his tent.”

The Nasarawa-born Abadullahi is currently trying out at French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.

He could sign a pre-contract with a European club before he clocks 18 next year June.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.