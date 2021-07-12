From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has congratulated the new executive committee of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), describing the body as a key partner in the administration’s efforts to drive sustainable economic growth.

“We welcome the new leadership of KWACCIMA under its president Alhaji Olalekan Fatai Ayodimeji and call on the new executive committee to remain a vanguard in the promotion of sound business ethics and delivery of qualitative services,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye quoted the Governor as saying.

“The administration is passionate about promoting and supporting entrepreneurship, private investments, technology and innovations. This is borne out of our belief that that is the path to sustainable growth. Similarly, we are aware of existing challenges — at institutional levels or in the area of infrastructure. So we are working hard with key partners like KWACCIMA to improve the business climate in Kwara State. We commend KWACCIMA for being a reliable partner every step of the way, including serving on our Ease of Doing Business Council. We commend the outgone KWACCIMA executives for their collaboration with the administration while looking forward to a more robust relationship with the new leadership.

“We believe that the organised private sector has important roles to play in enhancing socioeconomic growth of our state. The government will therefore not relent in creating enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

“The government wishes the new leadership of KWACCIMA a successful tenure and calls on every member of the business community to give them maximum support to succeed. Finally, the administration commends members of KWACCIMA for the smooth transition and calls for a stronger collaboration that would attract more investments and boost the state’s economy.”

