From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Executive Council has approved the award of a contract for the establishment of a garment production factory.

To be known as Garment Production Village in Ilorin, the factory will provide job opportunities for thousands of Kwarans, particularly youths and women, Commissioner for Enterprise Hajia Arinola Lawal told the cabinet meeting that was presided over by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Political Communications, Bashir Adigun, made available to reporters after the meeting said:

‘Presenting the memo at the council meeting and explaining the bidding process for such high-end projects in line with the procurement law, the Commissioner put the cost of the garment factory at N1.8 billion to be awarded to Freshvine Nigeria Ltd out of the three firms that bid for it.

‘The commissioner highlighted all stages of due process and transparency the award of the contract went through before the presentation of the memo for the final council approval.

‘The commissioner also explained that various sustainable plans are in place for the factory to succeed.

‘Approving the memo, the council observed that the factory will be the largest in West Africa.’

‘The council noted with delight that when operational, the factory has all the potentials to put Kwara on the world map and change the status of the state from a civil service state to a state with an impressive industrial presence.

‘The governor, meanwhile, explained that the project is primed to attract backward integration worth over N2 billion of CBN investment in large scale cotton production in Kwara North and parts of the south.

‘These upcoming investments come on the heels of the agro-processing zone proposed for the northern senatorial district and the fixing of the road connecting the phenomenal Owu Fall in Kwara South and the campuses of the Kwara State University in the two regions.

‘On the issue of security, the council emphasised the imperative for all residents of the state to support security agencies and the government’s efforts towards sustaining the reputation of Kwara as a state of harmony.’