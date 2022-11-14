From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday handed over ten patrol vans to the Nigeria Police Force, to enable them provide effective security in the state.

Handing over the operational vehicles at the government house, Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq, said the donation was to encourage the Police to double efforts at combating criminals and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

“We are supporting our security agency by giving them additional equipment to make their job easier. As you know the security in the country is getting better daily and we want to keep it that way. Kwara state has been confirmed to be one of the safest states in Nigeria and we want to also maintain that status. Part of what we need to do to keep it that way is by supporting our security agencies and thank them for the work they have been doing, we are truly grateful to them”

Expressing gratitude to the Governor for the donation, the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, assured that the Police would continue to do their best to provide security and urged residents to volunteer useful information to help keep the state safe.

“We are very thankful to the Governor, for this support, as his Excellency rightly said, Kwara is one of the most peaceful states in the country presently and we intend to keep it that way and improve on it.

We thank the Kwara state government for providing these patrol vehicles to us and we promise that they will be judiciously used. I also want to thank the Inspector General of Police for enabling this event to happen in the state”

