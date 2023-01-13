From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, launched the disbursement of N50,000 grant each for at least 4000 artisans to support their businesses and strengthen the local economy.

“This programme is one of our initiatives to support local industries, talents and SMEs to grow. This prevents job export, strengthens the local economy, reduces poverty rate, and improves living standards in the state. Before our administration in 2019, Kwara State did not have any structured and legally backed initiative to encourage and support local industries, self-employment, petty trading, and reduce poverty.

“History bears us witness that we are doing that already through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. We will not drop the ball,” he said.

The administration had in 2020 contracted the production of 500,000 facemasks to the state branch of the Nigerian Tailoring Union to curb the spread of COVID 19, apart from several other supports so far extended to the group.

AbdulRazaq said the artisans are the custodians of various skills and key drivers of sustainable economic growth, adding their inclusion in the intervention will help to encourage skills development and grow the economy.

“What we are doing today takes our policy of inclusive growth to a new height. Artisans are the custodians of various skills and key drivers of sustainable economic growth. Their inclusion in this intervention will therefore help to encourage skills development and grow the economy,” he said.

He congratulated all the beneficiaries and urged them to make good use of the grant for good impacts on the society.

Acting General Manager for Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Abdulquowiyu Olododo, said 4,000 artisans were carefully selected from 13,000 applicants across the 16 local governments, calling it another giant step toward eradicating poverty in the state. He lauded AbdulRazaq for his leadership quality, his passion for masses, and how he has been supporting the agency to thrive in its given task.