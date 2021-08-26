From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has mourned the death of former Deputy Governor of the state Joel Ogundeji, praying God to repose his soul and comfort the family.

In a statement on Thursday, the Governor said:

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Deputy Governor on this painful, yet inevitable transition. I urge the family to take solace in his life of moderation, his footprints as a public servant, and the impacts that he had on his people and the community.

“I pray the Almighty God to grant repose to the soul of the former Deputy Governor and comfort the entire family and the people of Isin local government of Kwara State.”