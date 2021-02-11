From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of Alhaji Lateef Jakande as the end of a glorious era in progressive politics, people-centred governance, and prudent management of public resources.

In a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, AbdulRazaq lauded the feats of the former Lagos State Governor who died on Thursday.

“I commiserate with His Excellency the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, the people of Lagos State, and the entire progressive fold on the passing of this giant. Similarly, I condole with the people of Kwara State, especially the Omu-Aran community from where Baba Jakande hailed, on this sad development,” the Governor said in a condolence message.

“On this remarkable exit of the statesman, we find enough consolation in the footprints that Pa Jakande left in affordable education, housing, and transport system which stood out his administration as Governor. Even as he has returned to his Maker, Baba remains an inspiration in human capital development. On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I commiserate with his immediate and extended family members. I also pray the Almighty Allaah to repose the soul of Baba Jakande in al-jannah Firdaus.”