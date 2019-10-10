Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State has presented six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor’s request was contained in his correspondence to the House and read at plenary, yesterday, by the Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

Abdulrasaq, on September 17 initially presented four female commissioner-nominees who had yet to be screened and confirmed by the House.

The speaker, after announcing the names of the nominees, said the date for the screening would be communicated to them in due course.

Meanwhile, nine members of the Plateau State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have protested the adoption of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as chairmen in four local government areas where elections were suspended in October 2018.

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) suspended elections in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas, citing insecurity.

Speaker, House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, who read the Executive Communication in the House endorsed the APC candidates as Management Committee Chairmen contrary to the demand by the PDP that fresh elections be conducted in the four councils.