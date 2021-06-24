From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday presented first-class staff of office to the new Olupo of Ajase, Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu, three days after appointment, calling on traditional rulers to counsel and educate their subjects to be good citizens and continue to work for communal and national peace, harmony and tranquillity.

The governor specifically commended the people of Ajase Ipo for the peace that heralded the nomination of the new monarch.

‘Traditional institution remains a veritable tool for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, socioeconomic and political development. As the custodians of tradition and culture of the people, the Royal Fathers are required to assist Government to counsel and educate their subjects to be good citizens, so that peace, harmony and tranquillity can be maintained,’ AbdulRazaq said at the event held at Ajase Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area.

He reiterated the administration’s support and respect for the traditional institution.

‘As an administration, we will always respect the culture, custom and tradition of our communities. This is exactly what played out throughout the selection process. We simply stuck with the choice of the people. We believe that is the path of honour, peace, and sustainable development,” he said.

AbdulRazaq congratulated the new Olupo of Ajase Ipo on his popular choice by the people and urged him to ride on his goodwill to rally the people for unity and peace for the development of Ajase Ipo.’

He commended the traditional institution for the good roles they have played so far in ensuring peace in the state and encouraged them to do more.

‘I join other compatriots to sue for increased understanding and accommodation amongst ourselves. Peace, security and development of Nigeria lie in everyone playing their roles as patriotic citizens. This is especially true of leaders,’ AbdulRazaq added.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Aliyu Saifuddeen, for his part, urged the new monarch to use his position to promote peace, tranquillity and progress among his subjects.

‘There is no doubt that royal fathers are well respected and highly revered. They are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, socioeconomic and political development. They are the custodians of tradition and culture for the people, and readily available to assist their subjects in the resolution of conflicts,’ Saifuddeen said.

Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee for Irepodun Local Government Area Jide Oyinloye said the timely appointment and presentation of staff of office to the new Olupo showed the high premium the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq placed on the traditional institution.

‘It will remain on record that this God-sent administration of yours was able to produce a successor to the throne of Olupo of Ajase Ipo in a record time that has beaten the imaginations and perceptions of naysayers,’ he said.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the staff of office, the new Olupo promised to promote peaceful co-existence within his domain and beyond as well as work hard to turn Ajase Ipo into a model town with rapid development.

‘I shall remain supportive and committed to promoting government programmes and policies at all times within my immediate domain, Irepodun Local Government Area, Igbomina/Ekiti land, Kwara State and Nigeria at large. I shall work very hard to turn Ajase Ipo into a model town with rapid development,’ Oba Alebiosu said.

President of the Ajase Ipo Descendants Union Alhaji Yakub Iyanda commended the AbdulRazaq administration for the expeditious manner it presented the staff of office to the new Olupo and urged all contestants for the stool and the people of Ajase Ipo to rally round the Olupo for peace and development of the ancient town.