Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Given the unprecedented margin of victory that Mr President recorded in our state, Kwara, and the very glaring acceptability of his candidature across the country, I have always known that any legal challenge to his victory was just an academic exercise because the people have spoken clearly,” Governor AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Without prejudice to the right of the opposition to seek redress as they did, the judgment of the presidential election tribunal only affirmed the position of the people of Nigeria who appreciate the discipline, integrity, patriotism, and commitment of Mr President to a better Nigeria.”

He said the judgment was a victory for ordinary Nigerians who stood for many hours on the queue to cast their ballots in the election.

AbdulRazaq also commended the the President’s legal team who the Governor said remained focused “even in the face of everyday propaganda by the opposition.”

He called on Nigerians across party lines to rally round the President as he works to make good on his democractic mandate.