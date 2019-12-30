Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has bagged a chieftaincy title of Soludero of Offa Land at the 8th edition of the Ijakadi festival, a celebration of culture and history of the ancient town. The title means the ‘Comforter of Offa Land.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke at the event acknowledged the self-driven development initiatives and resilience of the Offa people and thanked them for their support for this governorship aspiration. He also restated his administration’s commitment to grow culture and tourism in the state.

“The 2020 budget contains provisions to promote our cultural heritage as Kwarans as well as project our festivals to the world as part of our efforts to making tourism a major revenue earner. Going forward, this administration will promote qualitative and inclusive education, enterprise, and sustainable development with all seriousness

“The Ijakadi Offa festival typifies your resilience and ingenuity as a people and this has made you critical stakeholders in the socioeconomic and political space of Kwara. I urge you never to relent in this regard because healthy competition,devoid of destructive jealousy, is key to development,”the governor said.

Olofa of Offa Land, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi (Esuwoye II) said AbdulRazaq was the first governor to attend the event since it began eight years ago.

“I am giving him the title of Soludero of Offa Land. That’s a mark of our appreciation. This event is about our love for equity, justice and fairness. We have always shown the way not only in Kwara, but in northern Nigeria. We are always helping our community,” the Olofa said.