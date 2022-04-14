Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has reiterated his commitment to improved and quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

AbdulRazaq made this known on Wednesday while inspecting some ongoing and completed projects in Irepodun Local Government Area.

He also inspected ongoing projects and other public facilities in Labaka, Onila, Agidigbi, Agbamu, and Oro.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the ongoing rehabilitation works at the Oro General Hospital.

”We are putting our health facilities in shape to give befitting healthcare services to the people of Oro and the many communities surrounding it.

“We are here to see the level of work done so far. From what I have seen, the contractor is working according to specifications.

“We have seen the quality of work and we are impressed with the work done so far. We have also seen the staff of this hospital.

” By next quarter, the work will be completed the general hospital will be restored,” he said.

Abdulrazak observed that communities around the area depended on the facility, adding that once it is completed, it would become a referral centre for the whole of Oro axis.

Earlier, Oba AbdulRafiu Oyelaran I, the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, who commended the excellent projects of the governor, said the people were proud of his achievements.

Similarly, Abdulrazak inspected the completed three classrooms each at the Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi, and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun local government,

Responding, a Cleric, Hassan Adam, a Spokesman of Agidigbi community, appreciated AbdulRazaq for giving them access to quality education.

Mr Folashade Musa, the Vice Chairman, Irepodun local government, in her remarks, commended the governor for responding to the people’s needs, saying the people of the Community will never forget his administration. (NAN)