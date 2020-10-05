Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has said teachers’ role in human civilisation and development was not debatable.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, advised teachers to use the occasion of their day to reflect on the challenges that COVID-19 had brought to the global economy and on the need for everyone to adapt to the new normal.

“This is particularly true in the education sector where virtual class is becoming increasingly important along with a need for every teacher to key into virtual teaching techniques.

“On our part, we will continue to cherish and honour our teachers while working hard to improve their welfare and working environments within available resources,” he said.