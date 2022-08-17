Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara said he would create road setbacks in markets close to the highways in the state to ease traffic flow and minimise accidents.

He said a government committee is working on how to implement the policy to prevent crisis in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said a road setback would help create enough space for markets to be ran smoothly on market days without interrupting the highways and travellers.

“We want orderliness, we want peace and not crisis at this moment. The committee will come out with a good result to ease operation and market activities.

“Markets like the Kara in Ajase-Ipo are already in the plan. The highway will help relief the tension and stress on market days.”

AbdulRazaq said there was no clash between the people of Ajase-Ipo and the Fulani or Bororo community, saying the Friday incident in Kara (Ajase-Ipo) involved some cattle traders in Kara and some members of the OPC group who were travelling through the area from a neighbouring state.

The governor had gone to the town on Saturday to inspect the Kara market and visited the palace of the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo where he met with different community leaders and commiserated with those affected.

AbdulRazaq commended the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and the security agencies for acting swiftly to curb escalation of the crisis.

“There is really no reason to continue to point fingers. What happened was regrettable and we sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones and properties.

“The violence was needless. We also in the name of God do not need a cycle of violence; I appeal to everyone to let go and avoid further violence,” the governor urged.

He however appealed to the public to shun violence for whatever reasons and embrace peace.

AbdulRazaq also appealed to all persons involved to shun blame games and anything that may trigger violence in the nearest future.