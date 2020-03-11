Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off a marathon APC campaign tour, crisscrossing various communities in Patigi Local Government ahead of Saturday’s by-election for the Patigi Constituency of the State House of Assembly.

AbdulRazaq told locals how his administration was steadily changing the story of the area through various developmental projects that included renovation of schools, rehabilitation of roads, irrigation sites, and water projects.

The campaign tour has so far touched Esanti, Patigi, Kpada, Rogun, and Lade as at Tuesday afternoon, with a few other communities slated to receive the APC team led by AbdulRazaq himself.

Accompanied by Senator Abubakar Sadiq (Kwara North), House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi, federal and state legislators, cabinet members and local party apparatchiks, the governor said that his strides have justified the confidence of the voting public and would again speak for the party in the Saturday ballot.

The poll comes three months after the death, last December, of Saidu Ahmed Rufai of the APC who held the seat.

The APC candidate for the fresh ballot is Adam Ahmed Rufai. “You can see the crowd. People are understandably excited because we have been fixing basic amenities unlike in the past. We scored about 75 percent here in the 2019 election. With the support of the people, we will exceed that in Saturday’s election,” AbdulRazaq said, commending the people for their support in the 2019 poll.

“We are working very hard and steadily to address the challenges in this area. We are aware of the challenges you faced as a result of overflow of River Niger. I have spoken with the governor of Niger State and we are making efforts to ensure that the dredging of the River Niger is captured in the 2021 budget.”

He said that the government is concerned about the havoc flooding wreaks on farmlands and houses every year.