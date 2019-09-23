Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for resuscitating its depot in Ilorin, saying the facility would ease petroleum products distribution to consumers.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke at the recommissioning of the NNPC Depot at Oke Oyi, in Ilorin, warned host communities to desist from vandalising oil facilities.

“I am disappointment at the fact that we are having to spend public funds to revive a depot that the government had spent so much money to put in place just because of the activities of some vandals and economic saboteurs.

“This is a happy day for us in Kwara; we are delighted to have this depot resuscitated and we will work with the security agencies to secure the integrity of the pipelines,” he said.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, said inauguration of the depot would boost the economic growth of the state and he urged the host community to safeguard it.

Established in the 1970s, the Ilorin Depot became inactive in 2015 following the activities of vandals who consistently sabotaged the pipelines in a bid to siphon fuel from the pipelines.

Prior to the recommissioning, fuel tankers from Kwara travelled to either Apata depot in Ibadan, Oyo State or Mosinmi in Sagamu, Ogun State, to load products.

The Ilorin depot inauguration was attended by the state’s Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu Danladi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Aminu Logun; representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Balogun Gambari of Ilorin, Mohammed Adebayo; heads of security agencies in the state; petroleum workers’ unions.