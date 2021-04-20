Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Special Adviser on Political Communication, Bashir Adigun, has said the administration remains transparent and focused on developments that will transform lives; against the backdrop of allegations of diversion of local government funds.

Adigun, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, described the report as fake news.

“We are constrained to react to a mischievous publication by a national newspaper alleging diversion of allocation to local governments by some states, including the state government.

“The said publication, is to say the least, sensational, mischievous, un-ethical and failed the test of balanced reporting.

“The report, broadcast by some radio stations and bloggers in the state, made a weighty allegation of diversion of funds by some state governments in its headline but nowhere in the body of the story is this found.

“Last year, the governor set up a judicial panel of enquiry into similar false allegation of diversion of local government funds and the panel returned a clean bill.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is also on record as the first and only state governor who has voluntarily invited and involved non-governmental organisations to conduct social audit of his administration.

“It should also be noted that there are no funds to steal at the local governments as their entire statutory allocation and IGR are not enough to pay their salaries 100 percent.

“The state government had to loan the local governments N110 million to enable them pay percent salaries for March,” Adigun said.