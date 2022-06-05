From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The re-election bid of the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has suffered a major setback as thousands of his staunch supporters dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The defectors, who were led by an aggrieved House of Assembly Aspirant, Umar Sariki Usman, the son of the Emir of Yashikira, while giving reasons for their defection, decried the high handedness and impunity that has characterized the party, stressing that the imposition of candidates against local zoning arrangements is now the order of the day.

Speaking further, the Makama Yashikira Alhaji Adamu Yusuf said “We have gentleman agreement of power rotation between Okuta and Yashikira divide making up our constituency, it is now the turn of Yashikira to occupy the Assembly seat, sadly the APC decided to breach the agreement and I want to let you understand that an average Batonu man will always stand by his word, that’s why we’ve decided to leave the APC and pitch our tent with the SDP is the party and no going back.

Receiving the defectors, the State chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Azeez Afolabi who led other members of the State working committee to Kosinski, Baruten Local Government headquarters, promising the defectors a level playing field, stressing that the Social Democratic Party abhors imposition, high handedness and cheating, assuring the defectors’ fairness, justice and equity which is the watchword of the party.

The defectors in turn promised to erase the memory of APC from the local government after which they did a symbolic burning of the broom (APC logo).

