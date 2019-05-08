Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has been named as chairman of activities climaxing the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Igbeinedion University, Okada, Edo State, on Friday.

A statement by the university also disclosed that Oyo State governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, will serve as endowment lead speaker on the day.

Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors and former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Emeritus Prof. Munzali Jibril, will deliver the Founders’ Day lecture.

The event, which will climax activities marking the 20th anniversary of the university has as special guest of honour, former minister of industry and incumbent president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The lecture on Friday is being preceded by other activities, including an Alumni Day tomorrow and activities in the various colleges of the university. Among the activities are intercollegiate debate, intercollegiate quiz competitions and the premier of a movie, Family First.

Igbinedion University was established in 1999 by Benin-born businessman and philanthropist, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion and became the first private university in the country. The university presently has seven colleges spread across the arts and sciences.