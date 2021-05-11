From John Adams, Minna

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has denied having any link with bandits and terrorists in Niger State, describing such reports as “false and unfounded.”

Abubakar in a statement in Minna by his media aide, Dr. Yakubu Suleiman, alleged that some online media had linked him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food and weapons to bandits in parts of the state.

The former Nigerian leader who disassociated himself from the allegation described it as “crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen” stressing that ordinarily he would have ignored such spurious reports, but has to set the record straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned. I urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on social media.”

He further urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in the country, saying that no nation can attain greatness with peace and security of lives and property.