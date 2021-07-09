From John Adams, Minna

Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has condemned the spate of kidnapping, especially of school children across the northern states, saying the activities of the bandits, no doubt, is a set back to education in the region.

“These people don’t know what they are doing, their actions have taken education, especially in the northern parts of the country 20 years back, I hope they will realise this and stop what they are doing,” he said.

General Abdulsalami, who spoke, yesterday, when the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Niger State chapter paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Minna, described the action of those behind the kidnaping of children from their schools as wicked, adding that “we all pray that God will touch their hearts to stop this nefarious activities,” he said.

Abdulsalami said he strongly believed the kidnappers and their collaborators did not know what they are doing as regards to the distraction of the economy and the education of the North, pointing out that “some heartless people keep kidnaping people, especially school children as if they don’t have their own children.

“I wonder if they will like their children treated they way they are treating other children in the name of money. I hope and I believe God will touch their hearts one day to stop this wicked act.

“I know we are facing insecurity in the country and I want to appeal to Nigerians to let join hands and fight these common enemies of the people. It is a trying time in the country history and we shall overcome the challenge,” he said.

Earlier, CD Chairman, Abdullahi Jabi, said they were in the former head of state’s residence to solicit partnership with the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution on how best to improve on good governance, peace building mechanism, conflict resolution and stability in Nigeria polity.

He also solicit the support of General Abdulsalami for CD to enable it carry out some of it activities, especially now that the 2023 general election is around the corner.

