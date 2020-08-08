John Adams, Minna

There was heavy security at Minna Airport on Saturday morning when former military Head of State General Abdulsalami A Abubakar (retd) returned to Minna, the Niger State capital, after almost three months of medical trip abroad.

The security build up at the airport began on Friday evening when the airport was condoned by security agents anticipation of his arrival but was later postponed till Saturday morning.

However, as early 7:00 am Saturday, the security personnel returned to their duty post at the airport, and this time around ordered everybody out of the airport as they too strategic positions.

Apart from very few vehicles suspected to be close family members, nobody, including journalists, was allowed into the airport as they (security) told everybody politely that ‘nobody is allowed to go in pleas.’

At exactly 9:33 am Nigeria Air force plane with registration No. 5Nfgv conveying the former Head of State and 12 others touched down at the Minna International Airport.

Among those on board with him were his wife, Hajiya Fati Lami Abubakar, his daughter and wife of the State Governor, Dr Amina Sani Bello and other family members.

Contrary to rumours of his deteriorating health condition, our correspondent gathered that the former Head of State was looking hale and health, and was full of smiles and in good spirit as he exchange greetings with family members.

He was driven straight to his hilltop mansion from the airport at about 9:58 am after a brief exchange of pleasantries with few family members who were on hand to welcome him back.

He former head of state depart the country for London sometime in June for medical treatment and his health status has been a subject of discussion in the State in recent times.