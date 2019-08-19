John Adams, Minna

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, have jointly called for the removal of all obstacles militating against the full autonomy for the judiciary in the country.

The two leaders also said only improve welfare of the judicial officers that could guaranteed corrupt free judiciary.

They spoke in Minna, yesterday, at the opening of training for Magistrates/District Court Judges in the state organised by the Department of International Development, Role UK, Judicial College, London and Africa House in collaboration with the Niger state government.

They believed that the clamour for a corrupt-free and effective judicial system in the country could only be achieved when there is autonomy and improved funding.

The former head of state who was chairman of the occasion, said providing the enabling environment, especially in relation to the welfare and workplace for the judiciary to function optimally, is very fundamental to the independence of the third arm of government.

He decried the rot and dilapidation in the infrastructure in courts, especially magistrates across the country and called for immediate intervention by state governments.

On his part, Waziri Tambuwal said the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, must be encouraged to deliver on its services.

“If we don’t give them the training, if we don’t give them the funding we shouldn’t expect them to perform magic,” he noted, adding that a situation where the third arm of government go “cap-in-hand” to the executive for fund negates its independence.