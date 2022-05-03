Former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), urged Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence irrespective of tribe and religious affiliation.

He made the call after observing this year’s Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the Eid praying ground in Minna.

“There is the need for all of us to make peace our watchword in order to ensure peace, unity, security and progress of our country,” he said.

He said the measure would bring about rapid development of the nation.

He also prayed God to grant Nigerians the spirit of tolerance to enable us to tolerate one another.