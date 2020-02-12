Former representative of the Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has said Ogoni must benefit from the ongoing clean-up exercise of oil impacted sites in the area.

Abe, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and posted on his Facebook account, with the title: “HYPREP: Ogoni people deserve clearer explanation,” said it would amount to wasted efforts if the exercise has no lasting impact on the lives of the Ogoni people.

The senator, who was reacting to a television interview granted by the coordinator of HYPREP, Marvin Dekil, said: “A few days ago, I listened to Dekil talking about the Ogoni clean-up and the benefits to the community on a national television. I was a bit worried and would like to request Dekil to give us some more information.

“My greatest fear has always been that the $1 billion Ogoni Trust Fund will fall victim to the Nigerian factor. The money will be spent in the name of Ogoni with no lasting impact on the lives of the people.”