Not even a flawless soothsayer could have foreseen that the young man would go this far. But he gradually becoming a name to be reckoned with, using vocal power win thousands of souls.

Agboola Emmanuel itunu , popularly known as Abefe music started in the church choir during his secondary school days and since then he has been on this beautiful journey of making good music and impacting his audience.

On how his style is defined he said that it happens in multifaceted ways with the focus of good music for the body and soul.

Abefe new music, Oluwa has currently gathered stream on all digital store worldwide and also gain air play on radio stations. Doing excitingly well and giving a much-needed vibe to his introduction to the music industry.

Speaking on his introductory single and planned EP he shares, ‘ the Ep title Good Bad Guy comprise of five tracks project , and they are all new project . Basically I’m trying to put my experience together with my emotions in and make the world enjoy good music.’