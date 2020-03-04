Apai Lucky, known professionally as Abegads, is a Nigerian singer and song writer. In 2019, he signed a record deal with CMBB and rose to prominence with the release of the song “love Love”, which appeared on Top10 and summer Playlist 2019.

The 27 year old singer was born into a Christian family in Benin City, Edo State. Abegads grew up singing and rapping while in secondary school. He attained his primary and secondary school education in Edo State.

Abegads has been nominated for many awards, and he is set to take the Nigeria music industry by storm with his voice.