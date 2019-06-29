Cosmas Omegoh

The remains of late charismatic healing minister, founder and Spiritual Director of Jesus is Love and Power Ministry, Very Rev Monsignor Sylvester Uwadineke Osigwe, has been announced by the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta.

According to the obituary announcement released by the bishop of the diocese, Most Rev Peter, Kayode Odetoyinbo, Very Rev Monsignor Osigwe who died on June 22, 2019, at the age of 80 years, will be buried at the Catholic Bishop’s Court, Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

At noon on Thursday, July 4, a farewell Mass will be said for him at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Alaja, Ifo, Ogun State. This will be followed by vigil Mass at 9pm, 12 midnight and 3 am at SS Peter & Paul Cathedral, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Then at 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019, there will be funeral Mass for the repose of his soul at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cathedral, Adatan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Very Rev Monsignor Osigwe hailed from Umunumo in Ehime-Mbano LGA in Imo State. He was a priest in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos; his last station in the Archdiocese was St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ikorodu, Lagos. From there, he was transferred to St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ifo now in Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta where he was the parish priest before his exit.