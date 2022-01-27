By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The pastor of Spirit Filled International Christian Church, in Olumore, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has been arrested for allegedly luring a church member’s wife and two daughters to his house and sleeping with them for weeks.

Pastor Timothy Oluwatimilehin, popularly known as “Pastor Timo”, was apprehended by men of the Ogun State Police Command for cashing in on a minor disagreement between the woman and her husband to commit the dastardly act. The police said the pastor has pleaded for forgiveness and blamed the devil for his action.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested for allegedly luring a housewife and her two daughters away from their home, keeping them in his own house and having carnal knowledge of the mother and the two daughters.

‘The pastor was arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan police Station by the husband of the victim, who was accompanied by an official of the Ministry of Women Affairs, and reported that his wife and two daughters were lured by the pastor of their church, who took them into his custody and have been having sex with the mother and her two daughters,’ the police spokesman said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On receiving the report, the DPO of Adatan Police Division, SP Abiodun Salau, detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the randy pastor. On interogation, the Man of God confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness.

‘He confessed that he took advantage of the little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act,’ Salau said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to take over the case and diligently investigate it with a view to charging the suspect to court as soon as possible.