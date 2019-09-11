TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, led by Senator Magnus Abe, have rejected the constitution of five-man caretaker committee members to conduct ward, local government and state congresses.

The aggrieved APC members in a meeting in Port Harcourt, consequently, threatened to boycott the schedule congresses.

They criticised and accused the national leadership of the party of being biased and working to destroy the party in the state.

In a nine-point communiqué read by the former state Attorney-General, Worgu Boms, the aggrieved APC members said the NWC should have first gone for reconciliation before setting up any committee to conduct any congress.

The communiqué read that the NWC of APC was wrong for failing to stand by the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party in 2018, when it decided that in a state, where there is crisis, the executive of the party should manage the party, which they said should have given Prince Peter Odike power to control the party.

Senator Abe insisted that he would continue to support the fight against injustice and wrongdoings in the party, and blamed the crisis in the party to some party leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, Odike has described as a welcome development, the decision by the National Working Committee of the APC to settle the crisis of the party in State once and for all.

Odike, who claimed to be one of the founding fathers of APC in the state, in a statement he signed, welcomed the five-man caretaker committee headed by Abott-Ogbobula and advised them to know that the task before them demanded fairness in discharging it.

Prince Odike, therefore, urged APC members to embrace the opportunity that had been provided, in order to form a formidable party they yearned for.

He disclosed his readiness to meet the leader of the party, Chibuike Amaechi, leaders and stakeholders to ensure that they did not miss ‘golden opportunity.’

Meanwhile, members of a five-man caretaker committee of APC in Rivers State, have arrived at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt to commence sales of nomination forms for the forthcoming interested ward, local and state executives.

Briefing newsmen at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, chairman of the caretaker committee, Isaac Abott-Ogbobula, assured of free, fair and transparent congresses.

Abott-Ogbobula disclosed that their mandate was to run the affairs of the party, pending the conclusion of the congresses in the state.

He encouraged APC members in the state to give necessary support to the committee and allow peace to prevail to enable them to take the party to the next level.

Reacting to issue of reconciliation of aggrieved party members, Abott-Ogbobula said the National Working Committee of the APC led by Adams Oshiomhole, had promised to send reconciliation team to the state to reconcile all aggrieved members.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aminu Hungu-Hussain, who is the chairman in-charge of supervision of sales of nomination forms, disclosed that ward congress would be direct form, where all the party members would come to elect their leaders.

Our correspondent noted that the nomination form was brought to the party secretariat sealed, but, were opened in the presence of the national delegates and newsmen.