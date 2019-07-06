Kelvin Ezor

After labour, they said is the reward of gratitude. This was the case as sons of EBOM in Abi LGA gathered to honour all those who contributed to the victory of Dr. Davis Etta who was recently inaugurated as an honorable member representing Abi state constituency in the state House of Assembly.

According to High Chief Orji in his opening remark, he said the decision to award some invited guests became necessary because of their immense roles in the last election that made an Ebom born medical doctor to become Abi state constituency representative. This call for reciprocating the gesture of these people and at the same time, to familiarize ourselves so that we can build a peaceful society.

He implores the awardees who are seen as elders in politics to nurture Dr. Davis Etta through their counseling and calling him to order when the need arises.

Presenting the award, Pastor (Dr.) Ohen said before he had accepted the saying that we Cross Riverians are laid back till His Excellency, Mr. Donald Duke came and changed the narrative. Speaking further, he said he had also thought the workaholic spirit ended with Donald Duke in his administration till Ayade came and brought a young energetic workaholic woman called Dr. Betta Edu who doesn’t sleep to ensure she delivered on her responsibilities.

Dr. Betta Edu receiving the award said she was grateful for the award and that all her lifetime has been that of service to humanity. According to her, the day she stops to serve humanity is the day I will cease to exist!

The erstwhile Director General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu charge the people of Egbezum community to

support their son to see that he succeeds as well as seeing that His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade succeeds in his second tenure.

Furthermore, she stressed that peace is a sine qua non for any social economic development in any society. She, therefore, implore Abi people to give peace a chance so that they can enjoy dividends of democracy.

In a similar development, some students of Central Senatorial District were offered scholarships to universities across the six LGAs. While handing an envelope to the students’ association exco who took her by surprise, she emphasized they should send names of the students timely before the new session begins.