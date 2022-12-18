International Gospel Artiste and songwriter Bose Ogunbiyi has offer up a brand new album project tagged, “Orin Tuntun”.

Ogunbiyi, known as Abi Megaplus in the gospel music circle, is a lady, who sings with a great passion, a worship leader and a radical follower of Christ.

The song, ” Orin Tuntun”, translated in English as ‘New song’, is a prophetic soulful song, of hope, assurance of God’s promises to mankind.

This new 13 track album project is titled in the Yoruba Language [a dialect spoken in the Western region of Nigeria] which translates to mean “New song” in the English Language.

Offering her thoughts on the song, Megaplus, a UK based gospel music minister, says “Just like the Bible admonishes us to sing unto the Lord a new song, this should be our contemplation every day and this project has helped us achieve this.”

