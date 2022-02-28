From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has formally notified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Speaking during a visit to the Imo State PDP leadership headed by Chief Asiforo Okere in Umuahia, Abaribe said he was the best person to win the election and retain the governorship seat for the party.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, said he had exhibited nonpartisanship in the distribution of amenities within and outside his senatorial constituency.

He told the party hierarchy that he has a lot to offer the state and its people if given the mandate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also speaking in a radio programme monitored in Aba at the weekend, after his visit to the PDP’s state leadership, Abaribe promised to be a governor all Abians would love and associate with, if elected into office.

He said: “If elected, I will be the governor of all Abians. In fact, I am Abia, having assisted in providing the needs of constituents outside my primary area. I am the best candidate that will make the PDP retain the governorship seat in 2023, as I am in love with the people. Every part of the state knows me and what I stand for and so, would stand by me during the election.”

When reminded that the current governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is his kinsman from the same Obingwa Council Area, he said what mattered most was the integrity and willingness of someone desiring to lead and not where such person, came from.

There have been agitations that in the spirit of Abia charter of equity, the governorship seat should move out of Abia South, where the incumbent governor, Ikpeazu and Abaribe hail from, to Abia North, where the rotation started in 1999 with the senate chief whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as governor.