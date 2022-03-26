The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abiriba Chapter, in an enlarged stakeholders meeting last Thursday declared its support for the state governor, Dr Okezie VIctor Ikpeazu. At the meeting were all the major stakeholders, ward executives, councillors and government officials of the PDP. It was held at the official residence of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in Umuahia.

At the meeting, the stakeholders praised the governor for his unprecedented achievements in office since 2015 and declared confidence in his ability to continue to execute his people-oriented agenda.

While appreciating Okezie for appointing Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo as Chairman, Governing Council, Abia State University, Uturu, as well as other appointments given to Abiriba sons and daughters, the Abiriba Chapter of the PDP said it would await guidance by the governor on the 2023 governorship elections. The meeting urged Abiriba sons and daughters interested in political offices to immediately procure nomination forms and begin to canvass for support. The forum also noted the interest of Hon. Mandela Obasi to vie for the Ohafia North State Constituency seat in the Abia State House of Assembly.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The forum insisted that the Federal House of Representatives in 2023 should be zoned to Abiriba. It directed interested members to engage other chapters on the need to ensure total support for the project. Aspirants for all offices were also advised to ensure that they do not engage in negative politicking but go about their activities within the bounds of democratic norms and principles.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The need for Abiriba sons and daughters to continue with the voters registration excersise to enable them vote in the candidates of their choice in the forthcoming elections was emphasised, while members expressed confidence in all the elected and appointed government officials of Abiriba origin. They were urged to continue to support the agenda of Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu,” a statement by Dr Chris M. Nwokocha, Secretary, PDP, Abiriba Chapter noted. Those present at the meeting include Leader of the PDP, Abiriba Chapter, Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo; Member representing Ohafia North State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Mandela E. Obasi; member representing Aba Central State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ukefi Oba; Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and Chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Dr Okorafor Ukiwe.

Others in attendance are former Majority Leader, Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Tony Okoro; former Commissioner for Transport, Barr Nnenna Obewu; former Chairman, Ohafia LGA, Princess Grace Agbara; Hon. Okoro Okeke, Hon. Chris Nwokocha, Chief Otah Odim, Hon. Nwabueze Aru, Chief Ndubuisi Eme, Chief Egesigh Eze Azu, Hon. Edward Kalu Okocha, Engr Onwuka Azu, Hon. Nnanna Awo, Hon. Chief Ejibe Ogbuwa Kalu, Mrs Joy Ndukwo Mbonu, Chief Nwojo Ijere, Chief Aru Kalu Aru, Chief Chukwu Nwojo, Ezinne Ada Obasi, Hon. Nelly Onwuka, Hon. Kelvin Ezikpe, Hon. Abraham Urum, Chief Onwuka Mba, Mr. Ndukwo Obasi Onyeije, Elder Uba Ina Obasi, as well as ward executives and elected councillors.