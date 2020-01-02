Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Ahead of the 2023 polls, key stakeholders from the Old Isuikwuato District of Abia State, have insisted that it is their turn to produce next governor.

Arising from a meeting at the country home of third republic senator and immediate past state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emma Nwaka, the people of the district resolved to pursue the project with every weapon in their arsenal.

The group met under the auspices of Isuikwuato District Welfare Association (IDWA).

Those at the meeting cut across different political parties,technocrats, traditional, religious leaders and other non-state actors.

“The principles of Abia charter of equity demands that the next governor of the state should come from the Old Isuikwuato Division comprising Umunneochi and Isuikwuato local government areas,” the said.

They said each political bloc,except Isuikwuato in the four letter acronym ‘A-B-I-A’ that make up Abia state, had variously taken their turn to produce governors.

According to them, three letters “A, B, A” representing old Afikpo, Bende and Aba Divisions have produced governor leaving “I” which is Isuikwuato.

The stakeholders threatened to declare persona non grata, any of their own who sabotages their aspirations by accepting to be running mates to governorship candidates from other zones.

However, Mben Political Assembly (MPA), a political group of Ohafia Udumaeeze Clan, has restated its commitment to the actualisation of governorship of Ohafia extraction.

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) lamented that despite the avalanche of rich natural resources and abundant human capital, the state had little to showcase in development.

He said aside agos, no other city possess the potential inherent in Aba, while regretting that Abia’s destiny had been in contention with the challenge of poor leadership.

He also drummed support for the Enyimba Economic City project, oting that it would create chains of jobs.

President of Mben Political Assembly, Dr. Eme Uche Onu and Chairman, Board of Trustees of MPA, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu said the Assembly was formed to achieve the political needs of Ohafia people.

They described the group as a think tank aimed at positioning Ohafia for political and economic leadership of Abia.