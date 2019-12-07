Vincent Kalu

A pressure group, Mben Political Assembly (MPA), in Ohafia, Abia State, yesterday renewed its demand for the governorship of the Abia State in 2023 to come from Ohafia.

The Vice President of MPA, Chief Ukpai Iro Ukairo, said there is no doubt that it is the turn of Abia North Senatorial Zone to produce Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor, based o the Abia Charter of Equity that provides for the rotation of the governorship among the three senatorial district in the state, stressing, “ come 2023, it is the turn of Ohafia in Abia North to produce the governor.”

Reacting to the position of Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha’s claim that it was the turn of Isuikwuato clan to produce the governor, Ukairo, said, “concerning the contention that power must equitably rotate to Abia North come 2023, after Ikpeazu, I am very happy that Ohafia has company in Isuikwuato. It is a fair game for my Isuikwuato brethren to be contending for the governorship position in 2023. Their monarchs and their politicians have argued that it should be their turn. Just as Ohafia Udumaeze and their Mben Political Assembly have.

“Our Isuikwuato brethren correctly call for the governor seat to rotate to a Abia North in tandem with the Abia Charter of Equity (ACE). However, their argument that Abians should now use divisions or districts as basis for ACE is not correct. The equitable zoning of political positions has never been based on old districts. Abia central zone comprises old Aba District and old Bende District, while the Abia North zone comprises old Bende and old Isuikwuato Districts. When Orji Uzo Kalu (old Bende) held the governorship position from 1999 – 2007, he held it for Abia North zone and not for old Bende district. Our Isuikwuato brothers should know that much.

“Persons of Isuikwuato extraction have held more political positions in the old Imo State and in Abia State than of Ohafia Udumaeze extraction. Instead of crying, “marginalized”, Ohafia Udumaeze has been consistent in supporting other clans to occupy those positions. General Senator Ike Nwachukwu, the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije and many others from Isuikwuato old district, too numerous to mention, benefitted from Ohafia support.