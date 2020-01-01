Chuks Ouoha, Aba

The Mben Political Assembly (MPA), a political group of Ohafia Udumaeeze clan, in Abia State has held a dialogue, agreeing that come 2023, an Ohafia man would have to be governor of Abia State.

Participants at the event who are prominent sons of the state, lamented the poor development recorded by successive administrations in Abia State in areas of economy and infrastructure.

In his key note speech, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, lamented that despite the avalanche of natural resources and abundant human capital, the state has little to showcase in terms of positive development.

He said that the situation of roads were terrible. “We Abians agree that we are not where we are supposed to be and we are tired of excuses. We must uphold truth if we must move forward,” Ohuabunwa noted.

He pointed out that beside Lagos, no other city in the country possess the potentials of Aba (Enyimba city) has, while regretting that Abia’s destiny had been in contention with challenges of poor leadership.

He recalled that eastern Nigeria’s economic revolution of the 1960s was propelled by sound commercial and agricultural policies of Dr Michael Okpara, while urging the state to transform from peasant farming to full commercial farming.

He also drummed support for the Enyimba Economic City plans, noting that it would create chains of jobs.

Earlier, the President of Mben Political Assembly, Dr Eme Uche Onu, and the Chairman, Board of Trustees of MPA Dr Kalu Idika Kalu respectively, explained that the Assembly was formed to achieve the political needs of Ohafia people.

They both noted that the group was a think tank drawn from the 26 villages in Ohafia aimed at positioning Ohafia for political and economic leadership of Abia State.

The group equally lamented that despite its contribution to the development and stability of the state, Ohafia had not had a fair political share of the state, insisting that the Ohafia man should be supported to become the state’s governor in 2023.

They, however, clarified that the group only stands for people of Ohafia Udumaeeze, not for Nkporo or Abiriba towns, which are configured in Ohafia LGA.

Five panelists who spoke during the dialogue, took turns to examine the chances of an Ohafia person becoming Abia State governor in 2023, with a call for sustained strategy and unity. Equally, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Director-General of Nigerian Film Corporation, encouraged members of MPA to focus on what they need, why they need them and how to achieve such aims.

The occasion was used to install Dr Uma Ukpai, Chief Okwara Osonwa Okwara and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as patrons of the MPA with a call for their continued support for the Assembly.

The event which was held at Rossie Rose Hotel, witnessed large participants that cut across various socioeconomic strata in the clan.